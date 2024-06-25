On the second day of group B of the Copa América, Venezuela and Mexico will face each other. Historically, the Mexican National Team has prevailed against the Vino Tinto, but this version is not the most powerful of the Tri.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between Mexico and Venezuela: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, team news and forecast.
City: Los Angeles California
Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Date: Wednesday June 26
Schedule: 3:00 in Spain, 22:00 in Argentina, 19:00 in Mexico
In Spain The match can be followed live through 3Cat, TV3, Esport3 and Movistar Plus+.
In Argentina will be seen through DIRECTV, in Mexico on Sky HD, Vix, Azteca 7, TUDN, Channel 5 and on USA in
Univision/TUDN.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Guatemala
|
0-0
|
Friendly
|
Italy
|
2-1D
|
Friendly
|
Colombia
|
1-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Peru
|
1-1
|
World Cup qualifying
|
Ecuador
|
0-0
|
World Cup qualifying
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brazil
|
2-3 D
|
Friendly
|
Uruguay
|
0-4D
|
Friendly
|
Bolivia
|
1-0V
|
Friendly
|
USA
|
0-2D
|
Concacaf Nations League Final
|
Panama
|
0-3V
|
Concacaf Nations League semi-final
Venezuela is one of the two Conmebol teams that have never managed to lift the Copa América. Under the direction of Fernando Batista, Vino Tinto seeks to give a great surprise in this contest.
The Argentine coach, before starting his participation in the tournament, mentioned that “Venezuela’s great rival is Venezuela”
“We are on the right track. There is still a lot to improve, things to correct. But beyond the tactical, the technical, we have to work on the mentality, that is what I put a lot of emphasis on. Believe, in a good way, that we can be competitive”
– Fernando Batista
Despite their loss of play and recent poor results, the Mexican National Team will go into this match as the favorite to take the three points.
Throughout history, these teams have faced each other a total of 20 times. The balance leans completely towards the Mexican side: the Aztecs have 14 wins and four draws, compared to two victories for Venezuela.
In the Copa América they have met three times, with two Mexican victories and a draw.
Will the Mexican National Team maintain its hegemony over Venezuela? ?
Venezuela: R. Romo; A. González, Y. Osorio, N. Ferraresi, M. Navarro; J. Martínez, Y. Herrera, Y. Soteldo, J. Savarino; D. Machís, S. Rondón
Mexico: J. González; C. Montes, J. Vázquez, I. Reyes, G. Arteaga; E. Álvarez, L. Chávez, E. Sánchez; J. Quiñones, U. Antuna, S. Giménez.
All the factors have come together so that the duel between Vino Tinto and El Tri is even. Mexico is experiencing low times and Venezuela has a solid team that is in fourth place in the South American Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup.
The Venezuelan attack has dangerous players, and well known in Mexican soccer, such as Salomón Rondón and Yeferson Soteldo, who promise to put the tricolor defense, the most fragile area of Jaime Lozano’s team, in trouble.
Venezuela 2-2 Mexico
