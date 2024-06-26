The Mexican National Team will face its counterpart from Venezuela this Wednesday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m. in Mexico City from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, United States.
This Group Stage match will correspond to Matchday 2 of Group B of the Copa América 2024.
In this way we leave you with five predictions for this confrontation that will undoubtedly be very interesting between Concacaf and Conmebol nations.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Mexican coach would not have to make changes to the starting lineup with respect to the formation against Brazil, the eleven he put in are the best he could put in, if anything he would have to make some minimal adjustments and modifications of at most one or two elements.
In history, the Mexican team has never lost against Vinotinto, they have a favorable record of 10 wins, three draws and zero losses, in 14 games played. Despite Mexico’s bad moment, they have enough to defeat the ‘V’ because the South American team is not having a good moment either.
Of the 13 confrontations between the two, in the three official duels they have in the Copa América in the 1995, 1999 and 2016 editions, both countries scored.
Of the 13 confrontations between the two, Mexico has scored two or more goals on nine occasions, that is, the probability indicates that it is possible for the Tricolor to score more than two goals.
‘Santi‘He has to be a starter in the match and will surely make his debut as a goal scorer in a Copa América, it will be the most important tournament he has played in since he started wearing the Tricolor shirt.
More news about the Copa América
#Venezuela #Mexico #predictions #Matchday #match #Copa #América
Leave a Reply