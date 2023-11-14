After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Venezuela and Ecuador will face each other on date 5 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Venezuela-Ecuador played?
Date: Thursday, November 16
Location: Maturin, Venezuela
Stadium: Monumental de Maturín
Hours: 00:00 in Spain, 19:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 18:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 17:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 16:00 in Mexico
Referee: Juan Gabriel Benitez
How can you see the Venezuela-Ecuador?
Televen, Simple TV, ByM Sport. TVES and Simple TV Plus will broadcast the meeting in Venezuelan lands. DirecTV in Argentina. You can follow the results live at flashscore.
What is the latest news from Venezuela?
Although Yeferson Soteldo suffered an injury during Santos’ match against Goias for Brasileirao, journalist César Luis Merlo affirms that he will be fit for the matches against Ecuador and Peru, because his recovery time is within schedule, being only a contracture. In this way, Batista’s team will have one of his greatest figures.
What is the latest news from Ecuador?
Ecuador’s historic scorer, Enner Valencia, this Monday joined the casualties due to injuries that Ecuador will suffer for the decisive matches for the fifth and sixth rounds of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, against Venezuela and Chile. Valencia’s loss is added to that of goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez, starter in the last games against Bolivia and against Colombia, who was not called up after the medical report on his injury was reported from his club, Independiente del Valle. . The positions of Valencia, Ramírez and Chávez, were called Leonardo Campana (Inter Miami-USA), Javier Burrai (Barcelona), Leonel Quiñónez (Quito League) and Aníbal Chalá (Emelec).
Possible alignments
Venezuela: Blunt; Ángel, Aramburú, Osorio, Mago; Rincón, Moreno, Soteldo; Savarino, Rondón and Josef Martínez.
Ecuador: Galindez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapié; Preciado, M. Caicedo, Gruezo, Kendry Páez, Ángel Mena; Kevin Rodríguez and J. Caicedo
Forecast
Venezuela will continue with a firm step and will win 2 to 1.
