This Tuesday, at 6:30 pm, the Colombian National Team plays its last card in qualifying for the Qatar World Cup. The team led by Reinaldo Rueda must do everything possible to win the match against Venezuela, in Puerto Ordaz, and wait for a series of results to achieve the feat in the final breath.

In the midst of national hope, the weight of statistics becomes more relevant. As for the first task, that of the game vs. the red wine, the picture, according to history, is not very encouraging.

Colombia, to break history

“Against Venezuela it is a game that is played to the death, due to the rivalry that exists. Due to the knowledge of Professor Pékerman, who is going out to win, we expect a proactive Venezuela that is going to look for the game, like us,” said Luis Fernando Muriel, striker for the tricolor, at a press conference this Saturday. And although history gives him reason to the words of the samarium, the reality also says that it has not gone very well for Colombia in its visits in red wine territory.

Of the eight games that Colombia has played in Venezuela, by elimination, five have been draws. The Venezuelans have won twice and Colombia has only won once. The tricolor victory was more than 25 years ago.

The match in which Colombia managed to win was on December 15, 1996, for the qualifiers for the 1998 World Cup in France. The team, led at that time by ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, won thanks to goals from Jorge ‘Patrón’ Bermúdez and the bomber Iván René Valenciano.

12-15-1996 (Qualifiers) Venezuela:0 vs Colombia:2 Jorge Bermúdez scored the first goal in that 1996 game.

