After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Venezuela and Chile will face each other on date 4 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Venezuela vs Chile played?
Date: Tuesday October 17
Location: Monagas, Venezuela
Stadium: Maturín Monument
Schedule: 00.00 in Spain, 18.00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 17.00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 16.00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 15.00 in Mexico
Referee: Flavio Rodriguez
How can you watch Venezuela vs Chile?
In Venezuela, the transmission of the game will be through the signals of Televen, Simple TV Sports and ByM Sport. In Chile, through Chilevisión.
What is the latest news from Venezuela?
The Venezuelan National Team rescued a historic draw in Brazil. The game opened in the second half with a goal from Gabriel Magalhaes, but Vinotinto tied it with five minutes remaining thanks to Eduard Bello.
What is the latest news from Chile?
La Roja beat the Peruvian National Team 2-0 in a complicated match, thanks to Diego Valdés’ score and an own goal from the Peruvian Marcos López when the match was already ending.
More news about the South American Qualifiers
Possible formations
Venezuela: Rafael Romo; Miguel Navarro, Wuilker Ángel, Yordan Osorio, Alexander González; Tomás Rincón or Junior Moreno, Yangel Herrera, José Andrés Martínez; Darwin Machís, Salomón Rondón, Yefferson Soteldo.
Chili: Brayan Cortes; Matías Catalán or Paulo Díaz, Guillermo Maripán or Matías Fernández, Gary Medel, Gabriel Suazo; Erick Pulgar, Rodrigo Echevarría; Felipe Méndez, Diego Valdés; Ben Brereton and Alexis Sánchez.
Forecast
Chile will win 1 to 0, goal from Brereton.
