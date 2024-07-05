VVenezuela, the surprising winner of Group B of the Copa America, and Canada, who followed Argentina in Group A, face each other this Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The team led by Fernando Batista is looking to surpass its best performance in the tournament. In Argentina 2011 he reached the semi-finals, in which they lost against Paraguay in penalty shoot-outs.

Canada, a debutant in the Cup, is one of the two survivors of the Concacaf tournament, along with Panama, which will face Colombia this Saturday in Glendale (Arizona). Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica and Jamaica have already said goodbye to the competition.

Venezuela vs. Canada, minute by minute, for the Copa America semifinal