Venezuelans will vote this Sunday, December 3, in a referendum, promoted by the Government of President Nicolás Maduro on Essequibo, a potentially oil-rich territory that is the subject of a long border dispute with Guyana. The consultation takes place, despite the fact that on December 1 the International Court of Justice ruled in favor of Georgetown, which requested provisional measures, urging Caracas to refrain from taking “any action that modifies the situation that currently prevails in the territory”.

Venezuela votes in a controversial referendum on a territory of around 160,000 square kilometers in dispute with Guyana, west of the Essequibo River.

The non-binding popular consultation of five questions includes one that rejects the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to decide which country the area in dispute belongs to. Some political and security analysts have described the referendum as a show of strength by Maduro and a test of support for his government, ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for 2024.

15,857 voting centers opened in the early hours of the morning and 20.69 million citizens are authorized to vote, said the National Electoral Council.

The Venezuelan president was one of the first to vote. “I exercise my right to vote in the historic Consultative Referendum for the defense of our Guayana Esequiba,” said Maduro through the X platform.

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro shows his ballot as he votes during a consultative referendum on Venezuelan sovereignty in the Essequibo region, controlled by neighboring Guyana. In Caracas, Venezuela, on December 3, 2023. © Francisco Batista/Venezuelan Presidency/Via AFP

The closing of the day is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., local time, with the possibility of extending it in those centers where there are still people in line.

The referendum is “advisory” and there is no minimum number of votes for its approval.

Venezuela insists on a referendum, despite the recent ICJ ruling

This day’s vote continued, despite the fact that last Friday, December 1, the International Court of Justice ordered Caracas to refrain from taking measures that aggravate the disagreement over Essequibo.

Although on Friday this court in The Hague did not directly ask to cancel the consultation, it did urge the Venezuelan authorities not to take any measure that could alter the dispute over that territory.

“Unanimously, pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will refrain from taking any action that modifies the situation that currently prevails in the territory, by which the cooperative The Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area,” said Judge Joan E. Donoghue, president of the ICJ.

The statement came after Guyana asked that international justice body, which this year declared itself competent to rule on the case, to take measures to “block” the referendum.

This Sunday’s vote in Venezuela has caused anxiety in Guyana, where the Government urged citizens to remain calm.

The Government is holding the referendum for internal reasons

The consultation, according to the CNE, other state institutions and the Executive of Nicolás Maduro, represents a “unique opportunity” to strengthen the defense of the territory, known in recent years in the country as a “claim zone.”

A woman votes during a consultative referendum on Venezuelan sovereignty in the Essequibo region, controlled by neighboring Guyana. In Caracas, Venezuela, on December 3, 2023. © AFP/Pedro Rances Mattey

But both political experts and opposition leaders point out that this is a strategy to gather support from the population, before the 2024 presidential elections.

“The Government is holding the referendum for internal reasons (…) It needs to test its electoral machinery,” said Benigno Alarcón, director of the Center for Political Studies at the Andrés Bello Catholic University of Caracas.

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, assured this Sunday from Dubai that he expects “common sense” from Venezuela and Guyana to resolve the tension between the two countries over the Essequibo region.

Last week, Brasilia reported intensifying “defensive actions” along its northern border amid the territorial dispute.

The disputed demarcation is Rich in fuels and minerals, it represents almost 70% of the Guyanese territory and is home to more than an eighth of the country’s total population. Caribbean; to which Venezuela has promised to “grant Venezuelan nationality.”

With Reuters and EFE