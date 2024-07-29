Venezuela | Venezuela’s Maduro says the opposition is attempting a coup

Venezuela|An electoral commission loyal to Maduro officially declared him president for a new six-year term on Monday.

of Venezuela newly elected president Nicolás Maduro says the opposition is attempting a coup in the country.

The Electoral Commission (CNE), loyal to Maduro, officially declared him president for a new six-year term on Monday. According to the Electoral Commission, Maduro won the opposition by Edmundo Gonzalez with 51.2 percent of the votes.

The announced result was immediately rejected by the opposition and key regional neighbors.

High representative of the EU’s foreign and security policy Josep Borrell and UN Secretary General António Guterres have urged the election board to be transparent.

Arguably after the election victory, several demonstrations broke out in the capital of Venezuela, Caracas, on Monday, reports news agency AFP.

Protesters began filling the city’s streets at midday after the electoral commission confirmed Maduro’s victory.

According to AFP, there are hundreds of people on the streets despite the rainy weather in Caracas. People are showing their dissatisfaction with the election result by banging pots and burning Maduro’s election posters.

There are also several police officers patrolling the city.

“It will fall, it will fall, this government will fall!” and “Freedom, Freedom!” residents shouted, according to AFP.

“We closed our business so we could join the protest. We were disappointed. This result does not reflect reality. We voted against Nicolás,” said the 21-year-old interviewed by AFP Carolina Rojas said.