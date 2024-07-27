Venezuela | Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro threatens the nation with a massacre if he does not win

27.7. 17:16

Venezuelans vote for president on Sunday after weeks of protests. Opposite are the president who leads the country in a dictatorial manner Nicolás Maduro and the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

Venezuela is completely divided in two.

74-year-old González clearly leads 61-year-old Maduro in opinion polls.

Maduro has scared the voters that if he does not win, we will see each other in Venezuela massacre. The use of the state’s violence machinery may be possible, sources from the news agency AFP estimate.

Former bus driver and trade union boss Nicolas Maduro became president of Venezuela after his mentor Hugo Chávez after passing away in March 2013. That’s when Maduro sealed his position with a narrow but apparently fair election victory.

There are 30 million Venezuelans, but only about 21 million of them have the right to vote.

President Nicolás Maduro presented the sword of independence hero Simón Bolívar at his campaign event on Thursday.

The presidential election the campaign has been a farce.

Even last fall, Maduro seemed to agree to free elections, which caused, for example, the United States to relax its sanctions against Venezuela for a while.

Opposition parties chose in October value and economic liberal as their joint candidate María Corina Machado. The judiciary in the hands of Maduro did not give Machado permission to run on the basis of suspected corruption charges that were completely fabricated.

The common goal of the different groups of the opposition is to prevent Nicolás Maduro’s third six-year term.

A large part of Western countries and Latin American countries already considered his election for a second term in 2019 to be illegal, as the election was judged to have been a show.

Even now, the opposition suspects that Maduro is trying to manipulate the elections. Maduro is believed to rely on the military and the loyalty of election officials and state actors.

In addition, opposition supporters or key actors have been arrested during the elections.

“Although the elections in Venezuela are hardly free or fair, Venezuelans now have the best chance in ten years to elect their government. The international community should support them in that,” says the American director of Human Rights Watch Juanita Goebertus.

Leader of the Opposition and popular favorite María Corina Machado has campaigned hard for Gónzalez. He has traveled around the country at election events and gathered huge crowds.

Machado has been traveling by bus and train since the Maduro regime banned him from flying.

The candidate himself, Edmundo González, is not a charismatic speaker or popular, but is doing his best to fill the position of the opposition candidate. He has still been a key background force when the Venezuelan opposition has joined forces to overthrow Maduro in recent years, analyzes news agency Reuters.

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia campaigns in Caracas on Thursday.

Venezuela has shriveled for ten years in the financial crisis. During the decade, its gross domestic product has decreased by 80 percentage points.

The country has large oil reserves, but the United States, for example, has imposed extensive sanctions on it. However, the United States is interested in Venezuela’s vast natural resources.

In addition, the United States would like Venezuela to offer better conditions to its own citizens, as they are now fleeing to the United States in large numbers. About seven million Venezuelans have emigrated in the last ten years to escape the dire economic situation in their home country.

Many Venezuelan immigrants living in Spain and Latin American countries have flown to their homeland in recent days to be present on election day.