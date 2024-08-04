Sunday, August 4, 2024
Venezuela | Venezuelan President Maduro accuses the opposition of trying to seize power

August 4, 2024
Venezuela | Venezuelan President Maduro accuses the opposition of trying to seize power
Maduro has also accused the opposition of inciting violence.

Venezuela does not accept the opposition’s efforts to seize the presidency, claims the autocratic president Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro’s alleged victory in last weekend’s presidential election has been widely disputed both in Venezuela and abroad. Several countries have recognized the opposition candidate by Edmundo Gonzalez the real winner of the election.

According to Maduro, Venezuela will not accept the opposition’s claims about the election victory.

The leaders of the seven EU countries have demanded that Venezuela publish the voting data of the presidential election to demonstrate the transparency and honesty of the electoral process.

In a statement, the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Spain express concern about the situation in Venezuela in the aftermath of the disputed elections.

According to the leaders, the publication of voting data is a necessity to recognize the will of the Venezuelan people.

Venezuelans have taken to the streets for several days to protest Maduro’s alleged victory. In the post-election unrest, 11 people have reportedly died and around a thousand people have been arrested.

In Venezuela, military and police patrols are being continued around the country, says President Maduro.

