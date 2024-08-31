Venezuela | Venezuela suffered from power outages, the minister blames sabotage

Venezuela|Widespread power outages were reported in all 24 states. According to the Minister of Communications, it was sabotage.

in Venezuela the electricity is coming back in the western parts of the country and partly in the capital Caracas, reported the correspondents of the news agency AFP on the spot, local time on Friday afternoon.

Officials said early Friday morning that all 24 states were reporting widespread power outages. Minister of Communications By Freddy Nanez according to it was sabotage.

There are frequent power outages in Venezuela, which the regime repeatedly claims is the president who runs the country autocratically Nicolas Maduro as plots aimed at ouster.

“We are normalizing, stabilizing, step by step,” Maduro said on television Friday night, without specifying the duration of the outages or recovery from them.

However, opposition leaders and experts blame the outages on corruption and a lack of investment and expertise.

The worst outage affecting the entire country lasted several days in 2019.

The country has recently been discussing the presidential elections held at the end of July, in which Maduro was elected for a new term, according to the country’s election commission. The result has been widely disputed both in Venezuela and outside the country.