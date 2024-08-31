Saturday, August 31, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Venezuela | Venezuela suffered from power outages, the minister blames sabotage

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2024
in World Europe
0
Venezuela | Venezuela suffered from power outages, the minister blames sabotage
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Widespread power outages were reported in all 24 states. According to the Minister of Communications, it was sabotage.

in Venezuela the electricity is coming back in the western parts of the country and partly in the capital Caracas, reported the correspondents of the news agency AFP on the spot, local time on Friday afternoon.

Officials said early Friday morning that all 24 states were reporting widespread power outages. Minister of Communications By Freddy Nanez according to it was sabotage.

There are frequent power outages in Venezuela, which the regime repeatedly claims is the president who runs the country autocratically Nicolas Maduro as plots aimed at ouster.

“We are normalizing, stabilizing, step by step,” Maduro said on television Friday night, without specifying the duration of the outages or recovery from them.

However, opposition leaders and experts blame the outages on corruption and a lack of investment and expertise.

The worst outage affecting the entire country lasted several days in 2019.

The country has recently been discussing the presidential elections held at the end of July, in which Maduro was elected for a new term, according to the country’s election commission. The result has been widely disputed both in Venezuela and outside the country.

#Venezuela #Venezuela #suffered #power #outages #minister #blames #sabotage

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Matthew Perry Death Case Defendant Pleads Guilty

Matthew Perry Death Case Defendant Pleads Guilty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]