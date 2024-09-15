Sunday, September 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Venezuela | Venezuela arrested six foreigners suspected of plotting against the country

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Venezuela | Venezuela arrested six foreigners suspected of plotting against the country
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Those arrested are from the United States, Spain and the Czech Republic.

in South America In Venezuela, the authorities have arrested six foreigners who are suspected of plotting to destabilize the country through violent actions, says the Venezuelan government.

Three of those arrested are from the United States, two from Spain and one from the Czech Republic.

Venezuela’s relations have been strained with both the United States and Spain due to the disputed presidential election at the end of July. Autocratically leading the country Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of the election, but the country’s opposition has accused the election result of being fraudulent.

#Venezuela #Venezuela #arrested #foreigners #suspected #plotting #country

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The court established the purpose of Galkin’s foreign concerts

The court established the purpose of Galkin's foreign concerts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]