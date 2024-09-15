Venezuela | Venezuela arrested six foreigners suspected of plotting against the country

Venezuela|Those arrested are from the United States, Spain and the Czech Republic.

in South America In Venezuela, the authorities have arrested six foreigners who are suspected of plotting to destabilize the country through violent actions, says the Venezuelan government.

Three of those arrested are from the United States, two from Spain and one from the Czech Republic.

Venezuela’s relations have been strained with both the United States and Spain due to the disputed presidential election at the end of July. Autocratically leading the country Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of the election, but the country’s opposition has accused the election result of being fraudulent.