The United States seized the Venezuelan president’s plane in the Dominican Republic Nicolas Maduro after determining that its acquisition violated U.S. sanctions. The United States transported the plane to Florida today, Monday, Sept. 2, two U.S. officials told CNN.

The plane has been described by officials as the Venezuelan equivalent of Air Force One and has been photographed on Maduro’s previous state visits around the world. “This is a message that reaches the top,” he told CNN one of the US officials – the seizure of the plane of a foreign head of state is unheard of in criminal matters. We are sending a clear message: no one is above the law, no one is above the reach of US sanctions».



“What this regime has done is unprecedented in Venezuela,” said the Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machadocommenting on the arrest of over 100 minors during the protests against the ruling ‘Chavismo’ following the elections of July 28which awarded a disputed victory to the outgoing president, Nicolas Maduro. According to Machado, these children and adolescents were subjected to “violent and inhumane conditions, isolated from their families and without access to legal defense.” The former liberal deputy called for the immediate release of all detained minors, as well as all political prisoners in Venezuela. In a series of posts on social media, he then told the stories of several young victims of “state terrorism”.