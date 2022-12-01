Restaurants, shopping centers and luxury stores have changed the face of Caracas in recent months. The Venezuelan capital went from being a depressed city with hundreds of closed stores to resuming the bustle of an apparent normality.

Although it seemed to be the beginning of the “economic improvements” that were so predicted at the end of 2021 and that were felt at the beginning of 2022 with the end of hyperinflation, with the passage of time the hypothesis of those who commented that this reality was going to gain strength. to be unsustainable if effective measures were not taken after a fall of more than 80 percent of GDP.

Hence Venezuela reaches the end of 2022 with uneven growth and stagnationdespite the efforts of businessmen to come out on top.

In October, inflation closed at 14.5 percent, according to the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF). In addition, the bolivar devalued 43 percent, only in November, dragging the salaries of Venezuelans to the ground, which today stands at around 10 dollars a month.

At the beginning of the year, the dollar remained at the barrier of 4.30 bolivars, but today it already exceeds 13 bolivars on the black market and 10.9 bolivars per dollar, according to the rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV). that imposed the use of that price on all businesses.

This seems unrealistic compared to the forecasts that organizations such as the Economic Commission for Latin America (Cepal) have made about Venezuela, projecting a growth of 12% during this year and 2023.

The economist and professor José Guerra believes that by 2023 there will be less growth unless oil production increases, which today stands at 700,000 barrels per day.

Guerra, a member of the OVF, believes that next year the exchange rate will depreciate significantly without an increase in the demand for bolivars, a serious problem for monetary and fiscal expansion in his opinion: “Maybe it is the macro problem more seriously, that Venezuelans do not want the bolívares”, he insisted.

In parallel, the small advances that the Venezuelan economy has made, which according to President Nicolás Maduro seeks to diversify away from oil, are marked by the inequality gaps that are increasingly felt.

The recent Survey of Living Conditions (Encovi) showed that although poverty had decreased for the first time in seven years, with multidimensional poverty standing at 50 percent and extreme poverty at 53.3 percent, in terms of money, the most important data is the increase in inequality.

“Venezuela is already, at least for this 2022, the most unequal country in the world from the point of view of income (…). This situation of inequality will not be able to be corrected only with economic growth”, stated the researcher of the study, the sociologist Luis Pedro España.

Economists insist that the honeys of economic recovery and the famous “Venezuela fixed itself”, which resonates even at the borders and has made some migrants decide to return, is only for a small group of the population.

Hence the mention of what would be a ‘K-shaped’ recovery. “It is a ‘K-shaped’ recovery because you see a very unequal society with levels of inequity. National income is concentrating on 10 percent of the population,” Luis Crespo, an economist and professor at the Central University of Venezuela, explains to EL TIEMPO.

According to the OVF, in October the items that showed the highest price increases were services with 19.7 percent; communications, 17.2 percent; food and non-alcoholic beverages, 12.5 percent; recreation, 10.2 percent, and transportation, 8.2 percent.

The Observatory also counts the cost of the food basket. In October 2020 it had a price of 234 dollars, in 2021 of 344 dollars and in this 2022 of 383 dollars.

There were also other significant increases such as: domestic gas 56 percent, water 27 percent and urban cleaning 27 percent. Communications remained as follows: fixed telephony rose 19 percent, mobile 19.5 percent, internet 11 percent, and transport 8.2 percent.

To this we must add the queues for gasoline that still persist to obtain the benefit of the subsidy. That is, the subsidized fuel has a value of 0.1 bolivars per liter, while at international prices it has a price of 0.50 dollars per liter. This means that in the subsidy stations there are still queues to obtain the input.

The contrast



There are those who continue to defend the thesis that things have been fixed. The city certainly looks better, but in contrast there are families begging in the streets or living under bridges, like the one in Plaza Venezuela, the iconic downtown point of the capital.

There, families can be seen under the cycle routes and children bathing in the fountains of the Plaza. Street vendors of candies and sweets.

“I spent my life selling socks and with that I was able to survive,” Carlos Aguirre, an almost 80-year-old man who rests seated on a bench after walking the entire famous Sabana Grande boulevard offering socks and kitchen towels, tells this newspaper. .

Carlos, who is still a bit disoriented with the rise in the dollar, also has an old-age pension, which is about 130 bolivars, no more than 10 dollars. “I don’t like being given anything, I live in misery and at this age I still have to work for half a meal, because I don’t even buy medicine.”

L inequality deepens in Venezuela. Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Also somewhat confused by the rise in the dollar, Jesús Castro tries to sell incense and handicrafts on the boulevard. “It is not sold like before. People have is to half eat, not to buy incense. The dollar goes up and up but they say that Venezuela is fixing itself”.

In Sabana Grande, people go from one place to another looking for offers, but there are few places where customers are seen paying, most just ask and continue.

According to the OVF, in Caracas, until September the average salary in the private sector stood at 126.5 dollars per month. Management charges were located at 278.5 dollars, professionals at 176.3 dollars and workers at 116 dollars, even far from the cost of the food basket.

When talking about education, it becomes more uphill for Venezuelans. Studying at a private university in Caracas can cost between $1,000 and $2,500 for a semester’s tuition, which is why many young people study and work to pay for their studies with the help of their parents and in some cases obtaining scholarships.

According to Encovi, there has indeed been an improvement in economic activity. Nevertheless, Just as poverty has decreased, inequality has also grown, standing at 60 percent and comparing it to countries such as Namibia, Mozambique and Angola.

In the most recent Economarathon 2022, an activity carried out by the OVF in conjunction with the Central University of Venezuela, the economists agreed that the country needs deeper institutional changes to move forward.

The economist Asdrúbal Oliveros assured that institutional changes, being rapid, take time. Growing at 9 percent, at an implicit rate, to return to the economy of the year 2013, the country would need about 18 years. “Growing at 3.2 percent would take 48 years,” he concluded.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

Correspondent for El Tiempo

Caracas

On twitter: @anarodriguez_b