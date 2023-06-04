Venezuela | Twelve people who illegally entered the gold mine suffocated to death

The oxygen ran out because the mine flooded due to the rains.

in Venezuela twelve people have suffocated to death in a closed gold mine, local authorities said on Saturday.

Miners who illegally entered a mine in southeastern Venezuela died on Wednesday when the mine flooded due to rains and the intruders ran out of oxygen.

Five bodies were found on Friday and seven on Saturday. None of the dead people found in the mine have been identified.

of Venezuela the southern part has a lot of both legal and illegal mining. Mining accidents are also common.

In 2021, one person died in an accident in the same mine.