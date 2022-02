How did you feel about this matter?

Image from 2018 of El Nacional’s graphic: newspaper management pointed out that “irregular and clandestine judicial auction” resulted in “direct concession” of the property to number 2 of Chavismo in Venezuela| Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The Justice of Venezuela handed over the headquarters of the Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional to the second main leader of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, this Monday (7).

The newspaper was seized in May last year as part of compensation for “moral damages” of more than US$ 13 million determined by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), after a lawsuit filed by the politician.

“In an irregular and clandestine judicial auction, carried out in contravention of all procedural rules that Venezuelan law requires to be complied with in order to carry out this type of act (…), the ownership of the headquarters of El Nacional and the land on which it is built were granted directly to Diosdado Cabello,” reported El Nacional.

Cabello denounced the publication for reproducing a report by the Spanish newspaper ABC that reported that he was being investigated by the United States for alleged links to drug trafficking.

The TSJ then decided that the Venezuelan newspaper should pay Cabello 237,000 petros (a cryptocurrency promoted by the Venezuelan government) at the exchange rate of the day, which was US$ 13,369,170.

The general manager of El Nacional, Jorge Makrionitis, told Efe that this is an irregular procedure that violates freedom of expression and involves the total “loss” of the property.

“In the building auction, there was never a public bidding, which is what is normally done, and here what was done was a direct concession. This is yet another irregularity in the case, but now, in concrete terms, the property has already been completely lost and is being handed over to the plaintiff,” he said.

“Once again it was a challenging court that, in the midst of a critical moment for Venezuela as we are with the International Criminal Court investigation, is once again making a disproportionate attack on freedom of expression, which is a fundamental human right.” added.

He assured that this lawsuit against the newspaper represents a milestone against the Venezuelan press for being a “flagship” newspaper in the country and added that it is also about the “use of power for persecution”.