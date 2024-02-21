There is little official data on the recent landslide in the illegal 'Bulla Loca' mine, in southeastern Venezuela. Preliminarily there are 30 dead and more than 100 buried, although the figures have not been confirmed. A fact that brings to the table the problem of illegal mining in Venezuela, which has been warned by different environmental organizations and which generates an increase in transnational crimes with Colombia and Brazil.

A tragedy engulfs the state of Bolívar, in Venezuela, after the authorities of that country confirmed a collapse in the illegal open pit mine 'Bulla Loca', controlled by alias “El Ciego”

Édgar Colina, Secretary of Citizen Security of the state of Bolivar, told the EFE agency that he is on his way to the scene of the tragedy and that at the moment, he has received reports of two dead and two injured.

“A first aid station was installed. (…) If there are deaths, work will be carried out to transfer them to the morgue,” the official said in this regard.

For his part, Yorgi Arciniega, mayor of the city of Angostura, the urban area closest to the mine, raised the number to at least 30 dead and more than 100 buried, after a landslide fell on workers at night. on February 20.

Being a remote area within the Venezuelan Amazon, rescue efforts are difficult, so other mine workers and neighbors are the ones who have provided the first assistance to the victims of the collapse.

The 'Bulla Loca' mine, located in the state of Bolivar. © France 24

Videos have been published through social networks where they carry out injured and dead people on wooden boards, in the same way, they use any device to dig up the earth and rocks that fell on the mine workers.

This is the third collapse that has occurred in this illegal mine in less than six months. In November and December of last year there were two other landslides, which are known to have left at least 10 dead.

Illegal mining not only affects Venezuela

There is little official data on mining in Venezuela. For its part, the independent Monitoring of the Andean Amazon project has been able to warn about the increase in illegal mining in Venezuelan natural areas.

Using satellite images, the organization was able to clarify that the Yapacana National Park, in the state of Amazonas, is one of the most affected by the irregular extraction of natural resources.

The organization has also warned about more than 15,000 miners who have arrived in the area, including indigenous communities, as well as Colombian ELN guerrillas, FARC dissidents and Brazilian garimpeiros.

It is known that the Venezuelan Military Forces have carried out armed operations to end illegal mining in the country, generating alert in neighboring Colombia.

In September of last year, the Colombian Ombudsman's Office issued an alert about a possible increase in migration to its territory due to clashes between illegal groups and the Armed Forces over control of mines.

“We warn of the risks that the civilian population runs in the midst of the operations of the neighboring country's law enforcement agencies against illegal mining in the Cacique sector, Amazonas state. Recently, an apparent confrontation occurred between the Venezuelan military and civilians dedicated to the illicit extraction of gold in that area,” said Ombudsman Carlos Camargo Assis.

