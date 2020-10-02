Venezuela will begin production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on its territory. This was announced on national television by the vice-president of the country Dalsey Rodriguez. RIA News…

“We want to confirm that we are not only going to participate in the third phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, but also, thanks to the strategic cooperation between Venezuela and Russia, we will participate in the safe supply of our citizens and the production of vaccines in Venezuela,” the agency said. the words of the politician.

The head of the country’s Ministry of Health, Carlos Alvarado, added that the mass production of the vaccine in Venezuela will begin after the third phase of the drug trial ends in Russia.

On September 30, it was reported that the first six participants in the Sputnik V vaccine study received the second component of the drug, which is needed to enhance the immune metabolism received during the first vaccination.

Sputnik V is the first Russian vaccine against coronavirus; it was launched on 15 August. Citizens from the risk group and doctors will be the first to be vaccinated; mass vaccination of Russians will begin in 2021. According to Murashko, as part of post-registration studies, more than 5.5 thousand people were vaccinated with a domestic drug in Moscow clinics.