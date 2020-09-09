Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro introduced that the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine can be delivered to the republic in September for scientific trials.

The chief of the Bolivarian Republic introduced this throughout a TV speech, which was broadcast on his official Twitter web page.

Maduro additionally famous that within the close to future he intends to debate with the management of the electoral committee the potential of vaccinating all candidates for the upcoming elections to the Nationwide Meeting for a relaxed marketing campaign. In accordance with him, we’re speaking about 14.4 thousand candidates for deputy.

We’ll remind that earlier the Ministry of Well being of the Russian Federation registered the world’s first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Analysis Heart for Electrochemistry and Expertise, and produced collectively with the Russian Direct Funding Fund. The day earlier than, she was launched into civilian circulation.

Earlier, the Russian facet additionally delivered greater than 43 thousand assessments for COVID-19 to Venezuela.