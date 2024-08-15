The Chavista-controlled parliament has made good on its threat to restrict the work of non-governmental organizations. On Thursday, it passed a law on the supervision, regulation, operation and financing of NGOs and non-profit civil associations, which requires them to undergo a new registration and official scrutiny of their activities and sources of funding.

The Venezuelan opposition calls this law, which has been under discussion since last year, “the anti-society law.” It is approved at a time when Chavismo has radicalized the repression of its detractors following allegations of fraud in the elections that gave Nicolás Maduro his reelection.

The law represents a further closure of civic space in Venezuela. The work of human rights defenders has been stigmatized by Chavismo and some of them have been imprisoned. This is now a direct blow to the sector, as it restricts the freedoms of association and defense of human rights and leaves it to the executive branch to suspend or dissolve associations.

The new law establishes a series of prohibitions – with ample room for government discretion – that will be punishable by administrative penalties and fines. These include receiving financial contributions for politically motivated organizations, making financial contributions to such organizations, carrying out activities of political parties or organizations with politically motivated goals, or “promoting fascism.” In addition, failure to register with the State and failure to report donations and funding are crimes. The provisions also apply to foreign NGOs operating in the country. Foreigners who have dealings on the ground risk expulsion.

From now on, NGOs must report their inventory of assets, balance sheets and financial statements. They must also submit minutes of meetings, appointments, openings and closures of offices. They are also asked to provide a list of donations received with full identification of the donors. In addition, they must specify whether they are national or foreign and whether they are accidental or permanent.

The Venezuelan government has criminalized access to international cooperation funds, one of the main sources of financing for NGOs around the world. They have also been accused of being a front for “terrorist activities,” the title under which, for example, the Attorney General’s Office has classified the thousands of arrests in recent days in citizen protests against the election results. These provisions compromise the sustainability and continuity of activities of hundreds of organizations operating in the country.

Venezuela is following the path of countries such as Nicaragua, El Salvador and Cuba, which have already imposed severe restrictions on the work of NGOs. With the humanitarian crisis and the democratic erosion that the oil-producing country has been facing for a decade, the number of organizations linked to social aid and strengthening the civic fabric has multiplied. “For human rights organizations, this represents a serious threat to their ability to continue supporting the Venezuelan population that needs it so much at this time,” said representatives of the NGOs. Provea, one of the longest-standing NGOs in Venezuela.

This step taken by Chavismo has generated concern and condemnation at an international level. On Tuesday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, urged the Venezuelan authorities not to move forward with the approval of this law due to the negative impact it would have on human rights and democracy in general. “I urge the authorities not to adopt these or other laws that undermine the civic and democratic space in the country,” said the official. The UN Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Association and Assembly, Gina Romero, also wrote in a tweet, after the approval of the law: “After years of knowing and admiring the work of Venezuelan organizations, of so many people who, despite persecution, have spent years fighting for freedoms and rights, I am deeply saddened by the adoption of the law on the supervision of NGOs.”

