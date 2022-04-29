On April 30, 2019 at 5:46 in the morning, a tweet made Venezuelans get up early: “Within the framework of our Constitution and for the definitive cessation of usurpation” was written by Juan Guaidó, who a few months ago had become the most influential man of the moment. The support of the United States had made him the “leader” who would finally remove Nicolás Maduro from power. This, however, did not happen.

Still in the dark, Juan Guaidó appeared in a video together with a group of soldiers, known for guarding the headquarters of the National Assembly. With them, Leopoldo López, head of the Voluntad Popular partyimprisoned since 2014, accused of the protests that year and the death of several protesters, according to the Chavista regime. What was known as “Operation Libertad” began.”, of which some say that it only served to free López, now in Spain.

Since January 23, the euphoria was on the skin of the citizens, that day in a great concentration that filled a good part of the country’s capital, the then deputy he swore himself in as interim president of Venezuela. Thousands of people raised their hands to swear with him. was heard among the tumult: “Now Maduro is leaving”, “we achieved it”, “Guaidó is our president”.

So the days passed and more than 50 countries, including Colombia, decided to support the young man in his interim. It was the first time since 2017 that the opposition managed to unite so much force and the Miraflores Palace, seat of the Executive power, seemed closer to the opponents of Chavismo.

At the Altamira distributor, a few meters from the Francisco de Miranda Air Base, also known as La Carlota, the military, Guaidó, López, and several deputies who were arriving, awaited the final blow that never happened: A group of soldiers who were supposed to support them did not appearthe connections within the government disappeared and after 7:30 in the morning the operation was practically neutralized.

People in Caracas had taken to the streets, everyone was running to Altamira and some were shouting: “To Miraflores!”, “Guaidó, let’s go to Miraflores.” A small concentration began that followed a march that dissipated so that later Leopoldo López ended up in shelter at the Spanish Embassy. His house was searched by security agencies.

“Missed opportunity” some whispered in the shrinking crowd. There were some gunshot wounds from shots coming from the Ministry of Transportation a few meters from Altamira. After the night, there were flames at various points on the Francisco de Miranda highway, but nothing else happened.

Manuel Ricardo Cristopher Figuera, head of Sebin until 2019.

Chavismo once again celebrated the opposition’s failure and new incarcerations came. The raised soldiers took refuge in embassies. The director of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin), Manuel Cristopher Figuera, fled the country, because he was one of those responsible for López’s release.

Since then, the “achievements” of the interim have been diluted in scandals of corruption, fractures of the opposition, disagreements and a National Assembly that tries to confront the one elected in 2020 with a Chavista majority.

The latest Datanalisis survey places Guaidó below 12 percent acceptance when it reached over 70 percent. “Operation Libertad” was blurred and, politically, the path narrows to reach the 2024 presidential elections, apparently with Maduro as the Chavismo candidate.

