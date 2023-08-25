The Venezuelan Legislative power chose the new composition of the National Electoral Council (CNE), the entity in charge of organizing the elections in the South American country and whose main task will be to carry out the next presidential elections, scheduled for 2024.

The new members of the Caracas electoral body were chosen from a list of 104 possible candidates on both sides of the Venezuelan political spectrum.

On the official side, Elvis Amoroso -as the head of the organization-, Rosalba Gil and Carlos Quintero remained. On the other hand, the opposition will be represented by Aime Nogal and Juan del Pino, who will finish composing the electoral board.

“The role entrusted to this National Electoral Council, which will successfully carry out the next electoral event to choose the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, is not just anything,” said Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly. , referring to the elections scheduled for 2024.

In addition, the main person in charge of the Venezuelan Legislative Power remarked that, within the powers of the new electoral structure, the next assembly elections in Venezuela, which are scheduled for 2025, will also fall.

#24Aug || President of the AN, Deputy Jorge Rodríguez: “Today we have elected the new rectory of the CNE, it is not just any CNE, it is the CNE that will elect the president for the 2024 period.” — National Assembly 🇻🇪 (@Asamblea_Ven) August 24, 2023



The establishment of the new electoral directors occurs after, last June, all the members of the previous electoral committee resigned, despite not having even a full year in office and being on the eve of the primary elections of the Venezuelan opposition.

The United States opens the door to “sanctions relief”

The confirmation of the new members of the CNE materializes only one day after Washington reiterated that, if progress is seen in the democratic process in Venezuela, they could lower the harsh sanctions imposed on Caracas.

“If Venezuela takes concrete steps to restore democracy and hold free and fair elections, we stand ready to ease the corresponding sanctions,” a White House National Security Council spokesman said.

The US position is consistent with the difficult talks that took place in November of last year in Mexico, when representatives of the Joe Biden Administration, that of his counterpart Nicolás Maduro, and the Venezuelan opposition sat down to negotiate a possible agreement that would get out of the political crisis. and economy experienced by the South American country.

Although both sides say progress has been minimal, next year’s elections, where the opposition will try to defeat Chavismo for the first time since 1999, may represent a defining moment in US-Venezuelan relations.

With Reuters and EFE