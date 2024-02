Dictator Nicolás Maduro faces new US sanctions after disqualifying opposition leader from this year's elections | Photo: Miguel Gutierrez/EFE

The Venezuelan regime, led by Nicolás Maduro, has threatened to review any existing cooperation mechanism with the United States if economic sanctions imposed on the country are intensified.

“If they take the false step of intensifying economic aggression against Venezuela, (…) from February 13th repatriation flights for Venezuelan migrants will be immediately revoked and any existing cooperation mechanism will be reviewed as a countermeasure” , said executive vice president Delcy Rodríguez, on her account on the X social network.

Venezuela classified as “gross and undue blackmail” the White House's announcement, which yesterday reported on the restoration of sanctions on the Venezuelan gold sector and threatened to do the same with the oil sector, in retaliation for the disqualification of the opposition presidential candidate, María Corina Machado.

“This deliberate attempt to target the Venezuelan oil and gas sector will not stop the country from striving to recover the economy through its own means,” said Rodríguez.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller announced on social media on Monday (29) that “in response to the undemocratic actions of the government of Nicolás Maduro, the US has revoked sanctions relief for the gold sector of Venezuela”.

“Relief for Venezuela’s oil and gas sectors will be renewed in April only if Maduro’s representatives fulfill their commitments,” he added.

Joe Biden's government adopted the measure in response to the decision by Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to ratify Machado's 15-year disqualification from holding public office, which prevents her from running for elections until 2036.

The White House warned the dictatorship led by Maduro on Tuesday (30) that it has until April to fulfill the agreements reached with the opposition, before the presidential elections scheduled for the end of this year, or face sanctions again.