Venezuela | Thousands of opposition supporters demonstrate in the Venezuelan capital

Venezuela|At least 11 civilians have reportedly died and more than a thousand have been arrested in the protests that began on Friday.

South America In Venezuela, thousands of opposition supporters are in the country’s capital, Caracas, demonstrating against the country’s government.

The country’s opposition leader María Corina Machado is also involved in the demonstration. Machado supported the opposition candidate in the election Edmundo Gonzálezas the Venezuelan regime blocked his own candidacy.

“We have never been as strong as we are today. And the government has never been this weak… It has lost its legitimacy,” Machado said.

Venezuelan authorities yesterday confirmed the results of last weekend’s presidential election, according to which the authoritarian president Nicolás Maduro would have been chosen for a third season.

Also Maduro has invited his supporters to his own demonstration later Saturday local time. Maduro has accused opposition supporters of attacking security forces at the rally.

At least 11 civilians have reportedly been killed and more than a thousand arrested in the protests, which began on Friday after election officials loyal to Maduro announced that he had won the presidential election with 52 percent of the vote.

Several South and Central American countries and the United States have recognized the opposition as the real winner of the presidential election.