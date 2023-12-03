“The sun of Venezuela is born in the Essequibo”, “the Essequibo belongs to Guyana”: two slogans in a centuries-old territorial dispute that reached a high level of tension awaiting a referendum that Caracas promotes for this Sunday, December 3 on this region rich in natural resources.

Venezuela holds a non-binding referendum on the dispute with Guyana over an area of ​​almost 160,000 square kilometers west of the Essequibo River, which asks, among its five questions, the annexation of the territory to the national map and the implementation of an “accelerated plan” to care for the population of this area.

Citizens participating in the process will be asked whether they reject the “line fraudulently imposed by the Paris Arbitration Award of 1899”, which Guyana defends, and whether they support the 1966 Geneva Agreement as the “only valid legal instrument to reach a practical and satisfactory solution” for both parties.

They will also be asked if they agree with “Venezuela’s historical position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to resolve the controversy”, and if they oppose Guyana’s “pretension to unilaterally have a sea ​​pending to be delimited”.

The fifth and last question, which raises the annexation of the territory, also indicates a plan for the granting of “Venezuelan citizenship and identity card”.

What consequences can the consultation have? Here, four keys to understanding the conflict.

The dispute

Called Guayana Esquiba in Venezuela, this territory of 160,000 square kilometers is administered by Guyana despite the old Venezuelan claim. It has oil and mineral deposits, rich watersheds and the famous Kaieteur Falls.

Located west of the Essequibo River, the region represents More than 70% of Guyana’s territory and its 125,000 inhabitants – just over 15% of the 800,000 in the entire country – speak English.

Georgetown defends a border defined in 1899 by an arbitration court and is now turning to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest judicial body of the United Nations, to validate it.

Venezuelans protest in favor of the Essequibo referendum. Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Caracas, for its part, argues that the river is the natural border, as it was in 1777 when it was Captain General of the Spanish Empire. It appeals to the Geneva Agreement, signed in 1966 before Guyana’s independence from the United Kingdom, which annuls the previous award and lays the groundwork for a negotiated solution.

“Everyone agreed” with the 1899 ruling, says Mark Kirton, a university professor at Georgetown.

“Venezuela has the capacity and duty to show the property titles” that support its right to the area, says teacher Luis Angarita, who emphasizes that this country was not represented in the Paris award.

The referendum: what does it consist of?

The non-binding consultative referendum raises five questions that range from the recognition of the jurisdiction of the ICJ – Venezuela denies it, although it reluctantly agreed to go to court to defend itself – to the creation of a Venezuelan province in that area and granting nationality to its inhabitants.

It is not a vote of self-determination: Essequibans have Guyanese documents.

The “yes” vote must win overwhelmingly, without opposition, and although the consultation has no legal consequences, the authorities hope that it will strengthen their territorial claim.

The Kaieteur Falls, in the disputed area, known to Venezuelans as Guyana Esequiba.

“The union of all Venezuelans is emerging in a great consensus: defend Venezuela,” said President Nicolás Maduro on Wednesday at a political event.

“There is an element of internal politics with the hypermediatization” of the campaign for the referendum, one year before the presidential elections, diplomatic sources tell AFP. “But it is also a historic demand that transcends parties.”

Guyana considers the referendum to be a “violation of international law.”

The role of oil

Guyana announced a major oil discovery in the Essequibo, adding at least 10 billion barrels to the country’s reserves, making them larger than Kuwait’s.

Maduro called his Guyanese counterpart, Irfaan Ali, a “slave” of the American oil giant ExxonMobil.

The referendum was called after Georgetown opened a tender for oil wells in the area in August, unleashing the ire of its neighbor.

Josmar Fernández, a specialist in conflict resolution, also highlights that the struggle “has truncated (…) an open exit to the Atlantic” for Venezuela.

Venezuelans defend Essequibo. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

Will a war break out?

The slogan “Essequibo is ours” always appears on television and fills walls in the streets. Many analysts draw parallels with Argentina and the Malvinas.

Guyana, however, insists that will not give up “not a blade of grass” to Venezuela, inspired by a song by the band The Tradewinds, which talks about “not going back, not giving up a mountain” when “outsiders talk about invading”.

The tone rises. Venezuela is building a military runway near the border and Guyana is considering establishing bases for foreign allies in the area.

Can it lead to conflict? “It’s a stage,” says Fernández. “When we talk about territory, we are also talking about a commitment where nationalist sentiments are impregnated,” although “Venezuela has traditionally been characterized by negotiation.”

Maduro talks about “peace diplomacy.” Ali has asked for “common sense.”

When we talk about territory, we are also talking about a commitment where nationalist feelings are impregnated.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) urged Caracas this Friday to “refrain” from taking “any action that modifies” the situation of the territory west of the Essequibo River that is the subject of dispute with Guyana, or that could “aggravate or prolong” this dispute. before the court, facing the referendum planned by Venezuela for this Sunday.

In response to Guyana’s request for provisional measures after Venezuela announced the holding of the referendum, the ICJ urged Caracas to “will refrain from taking any action that modifies the situation that currently prevails in the disputed territory, pending a final decision on the case” in this UN court..

However, the ICJ did not directly ask Caracas to cancel the holding of that referendum scheduled for Sunday, but it did urge the government of Nicolás Maduro to “not aggravate the dispute between them” and recalled that its rulings “have binding effect and, therefore, Therefore, they create international legal obligations.”

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from AFP and EFE