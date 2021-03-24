Following the strong gesture of President Alberto Fernández with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, upon withdrawing Argentina from the Lima Group, the chavista media celebrated the decision of the national government.

From the sign Venezuelan Television (VTV), celebrated the news, which also had an impact on the rest of the Bolivarian Communication and Information System (SiBCI).

“Several countries said no to the Lima Group, but they continue to insist. It is sterile, because it is a completely extraterritorial group, with decisions emanating from Washington. It is not an independent group, “the VTV host editorialized.

The Venezuelan media reported the news that Argentina is withdrawing from the Lima Group. Photo capture.

They said that it is a group “that has not done more than to promote sanctions” and that it demanded the adherence of policies from the Organization of American States (OAS), “totally anachronistic, in violation of international law and claiming military agreements.”

On their website they also highlighted that Argentina “rejects coercive measures imposed against the Venezuelan people“and that the Argentine letter” demands that the self-determination of the peoples be respected. “

Telesur reported that the roadmap followed by the Lima Group “has come closer to hard-line strategies, such as support for unilateral coercive measures by the United States, support for the illegal self-proclamation of Juan Guaidó as” president in charge “and the support, express and tacit, of violent actions”.

The Argentine Republic today formalized its withdrawal from the so-called Lima Group, considering that the actions that the Group has been promoting at the international level, seeking to isolate the Venezuelan people and their representatives, have led to nothing. https://t.co/hOLqC3NbrH pic.twitter.com/n4XrKFDnrz – Argentine Foreign Ministry 🇦🇷 (@CancilleriaARG) March 24, 2021

Argentina had been one of his founders members of the group under the administration of Mauricio Macri as a way to isolate the Nicolás Maduro regime. But since Alberto Fernández took office, in December 2019, the Government never signed its decisions and documents, and now it has finished differentiating itself from Brazil, Chile and other South American nations.

The resignation text rejects the policies of sanctions and isolation as a way of putting pressure on Chavismo. And he also criticizes the fact that the Group – born with the declaration of Lima in 2017 – included in its bosom the opposition nucleated in Juan Guaidó. The Venezuelan leader proclaimed himself interim president in 2019. Along with the Lima Group, Macri recognized him, but Alberto Fernández stopped doing so.

During his electoral campaign, Fernández threatened to leave the Group – which continues to be made up of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and others – but time passed. The United States is not a member but has an active weight and Joe Biden shows continuity in the policy of toughness towards Maduro, whom he calls “dictator.” A high consulted source told Clarion that the decision to leave was made “a long time ago.” That only the moment was missing. “The Group is dead,” they said.

Today there is no intention of leaving the so-called International Contact Group on Venezuela, which the Government has been part of since the middle of last year, together with the European Union and some countries in the region. But with the latter there were already differences: Argentina endorsed the legislative controversies of Chavismo last December and the GCI did not. In the statement from the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday in which the resignation of the Group was reported, the Government requested “elections accepted by the majority with international control”, which in reality does not allow Maduro in the end.

