The Comptroller General of Venezuela ratified this Friday a political disqualification for 15 years against the opposition María Corina Machado, who aspires to be a presidential candidate by 2024.

This ratification responds to a request made by the so-called opposition deputy, José Brito, to find out the political status of Machado, who currently leads the polls in intention to vote for the primaries on October 22.

The Comptroller explains that although the disqualification for 12 months imposed in 2015 has already expired, Machado was opened a “heritage investigation” Therefore, the citizen “is disqualified from holding any public office for a period of 15 years.”

The body affirms that “errors” were found in the affidavit of the opposition’s assets, in addition to unjustified banking operations.

Machado assured that this disqualification is “useless” and that it is a “show” that the Maduro government is “defeated.”

Other accusations

The Comptroller’s document, signed by Antonio José Meneses, General Director of Special Procedures, reads: “Additionally, it is public, notorious and communication facts that the citizen MARÍA CORINA MACHADO PARISCA, previously identified, He has participated in the corruption plot orchestrated by the usurper JUAN GERARDO ANTONIO GUAIDÓ MÁRQUEZ, holder of identity card No. 0 V-16,726.086, which led to the criminal blockade of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela”.

Machado is accused of “blatant dispossession of the companies and wealth of the Venezuelan people abroad” and mentions the Citgo company.

It is also pointed out of “the delivery to the former president of the Republic of Colombia Iván Duque of the company MONÓMEROS COLOMBO VENEZOLANOS, SA, which was bankrupt”.

Capriles describes the measure as unconstitutional

The opponent Henrique Capriles – also a candidate for the primaries – rejected the disqualification of María Corina Machado.

On his Twitter account he wrote: “The 15-year disqualification of María Corina Machado, by the Comptroller, is an UNCONSTITUTIONAL, UNFOUNDED and SHAME action. We categorically reject this new example of the anti-democratic course of Maduro and his regime. They will not be able to take away the hope of Venezuelans for a change to have a better country!

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, also spoke on his Twitter account and stated that the authorities cannot withdraw their political rights from citizens.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS