For several weeks now, the growing sympathy of Venezuelans towards opposition figures such as María Corina Machado has generated discomfort in the ruling party, who has warned that the primaries that that sector would carry out in October would not actually take place.

Luis Ratti, an independent who is also running for the presidency, iIntroduced this Monday a constitutional amparo before the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) against the process internal opposition alleging that he has violated electoral regulations because there are disqualified candidates, as is the case of María Corina Machado.

Magistrate Karelys Rodríguez, of the Electoral Chamber of the Court, will be in charge of issuing a sentence on this appeal, which seeks to stop the opposition attempt to elect by popular vote the opponent of Nicolás Maduro for the 2024 presidential elections.

In statements to journalists, Ratti assured that he and other candidates were excluded from the primaries and that only a few control the mechanism. In addition, he insisted that, in the case of Machado, the leader of the Vente Venezuela party it only seeks to “generate violence”.

“When she says that it’s until the end, she wants violence,” Ratti said outside the TSJ after introducing the appeal and from which a pronouncement is expected in the next few hours.

The conservative current candidate calls himself a non-Chavista and alleges that he is going against Machado because he himself was manipulated by the opposition in 2019 when he “made calls for violence.

Political analysts had already warned that the primary was in danger and it would be through the nullity of the Primaries Commission, in addition to alleging that the candidates are disqualified.

