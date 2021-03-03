The Venezuelan opposition accused the president, Nicolás Maduro, of having sold at his discretion about 300 tons of gold that were part of the country’s reserves, in an operation that, according to the complaint, has allowed him to access one billion euros without knowing the destination of that money.

“It is an operation that we can call ‘gold for euros’ (…) Maduro discretionally handles all this money, “said, in a telematic press conference, former congressman Julio Borges, appointed by the opposition leader Juan Guaidó as presidential commissioner for Foreign Relations of Venezuela.

It is, he explained, a plot that only in 2020 involved the extraction of ingots, which were in the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), in eight flights that were made through a Russian plane “belonging to a company that provides personal services to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

The same aircraft, Borges continued, I was flying to Mali where the Venezuelan gold was unloaded, which was then taken to a refinery near the Malian airport to be melted and, later, transferred through another plane, in this case from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In Mali, always according to the complaint of the Venezuelan opposition, the exchange of bullion for euros was carried out. In this way, the money returned to Caracas on the same Russian plane, while gold was going to the UAE or, in some cases, to Libya, where they presume that he was received by Marshal Jalifa Haftar, who controls the east of the country.

Borges assured that the Minister of Petroleum of Venezuela, Tareck el Aissami, is involved in this plot that It was “designed” by Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who is identified as an alleged figurehead of Maduro and was arrested in Cape Verde when he was acting as a special envoy of his Government.

This operation, he said, involves several Emirati, Malian and European people and companies who were singled out in a presentation he made to the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and which he plans to do next before representatives of the European Union.

This, he stressed, in order to make more sophisticated the persecution of those involved and the dismantling of this plot that “is the Maduro highway” to commercialize gold without any control.

Borges criticized Russia for “helping to maintain the dictatorship” in Venezuela and the UAE for being a “paradise” in which Maduro has managed to evade the numerous economic sanctions imposed on his government, accused by the United States of violating human rights and financing The terrorism.

Although the opponent insisted on possessing “almost a gigabyte of information”Among which are documents, photographs and videos that would prove this complaint, at the moment he only presented a statement and a summary of these accusations.

The investigation, Borges said, began thanks to information provided by officers of the Armed Forces, “absolutely disgusted of how Venezuela is being robbed and robbed. “

Guaidó’s representative pointed out that they followed eight of the circuits of this operation in 2020, the last in December. The opposition leader argued that most of the gold goes to the UAE, although on some occasion it went to Libya and Switzerland.

Borges asked the United States for a more in-depth investigation and sanctions to the alleged involved in the plot, among which he includes the Minister of Oil Tareck El Aissami and the Colombian businessman Alex Saab, detained in Cape Verde and requested in extradition by the US Justice for another reported corruption plot linked to Maduro.

Two French citizens, members of the Emirati financial company Noor Capital, identified by Borges as responsible for the transfer of gold by cash, would be equally related to the operation, he indicated.

The AFP requested a comment from the Venezuelan government on the complaint but has not received a response yet.

Source; EFE and AFP

PB