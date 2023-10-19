Venezuela | The United States lifts sanctions to guarantee free elections in Venezuela – the opposition’s favorite is still suspended

On Sunday, the opposition will choose its joint candidate to challenge Nicolás Maduro in next year’s presidential election.

of Venezuela sanctions on oil, gas and gold exports are relaxed, announced US Treasury on Wednesday.

The decision to facilitate trade is based on the agreement reached between the Venezuelan government and the opposition to hold presidential elections in the second half of next year. According to the agreement, international election observers from, for example, the European Union and the UN will arrive at the elections.

In next Sunday’s primary election, the opposition will choose a common candidate to challenge the Socialist Party Nicolás Maduro60, who has led Venezuela since 2013 – always his predecessor and mentor Hugo Chávez since death.

Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro attended the South American Presidents Summit in Brasília in May.

As a favorite a values ​​and economic liberal is going to the opposition primaries María Corina Machado56, which Chávez in his time called as a “good-looking bourgeois”. However, former member of parliament Machado was sentenced to 15 years’ suspension from office at the end of June. The verdict was obviously political.

A high-ranking official of the US administration said on Wednesday, anonymously, according to the news agency Reuters, that Venezuela will have until November to cancel the bans imposed on opposition representatives, which also prevent them from running for office.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, according to Reuters, that the United States told the Maduro administration that it expected the release of political prisoners and wrongfully imprisoned American citizens by the end of November.

The United States has warned that it will restore tough sanctions if Maduro does not appear to be piloting his country toward free elections.

Maduro’s under Venezuela has experienced a complete economic collapse, as a result of which up to seven million Venezuelans have fled abroad. The scale corresponds to the number of refugees from Syria or Ukraine, although in Venezuela the issue is not explained by war.

The background of the financial crisis is the self-inflicted deterioration of Venezuela’s oil industry and international sanctions. Venezuela has the world’s largest proven oil reserves, but Western countries’ already dwindling oil imports from there stopped in 2019 because Maduro had clung to power through show elections and the United States imposed sanctions as punishment.

Dozens of Western countries, including Finland, recognized Venezuela as the interim president Juan Guaidónbecause he was the country’s highest democratically elected office holder as president of the parliament.

The international front of support, combined with economic sanctions, had time to raise hopes for the fall of Maduro and his socialist party. However, the armed forces remained steadfastly behind Maduro, and the people did not take to the streets with sufficient force.

At the end of last year, Venezuela’s opposition front also withdrew its support from Guaidó as interim president.

Russian however, the invasion of Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis prompted the United States to look for ways to enable oil imports from Venezuela and to distance Maduro from Venezuela’s traditional ally Russia.

That’s why the US started a new rapprochement with Maduro’s regime, although in principle it still does not recognize him as the legitimate president.

Already last November, the president Joe Biden the administration granted US energy giant Chevron permission to import oil from Venezuela. The condition is that with the money received, Venezuela will reduce its debts to Chevron.