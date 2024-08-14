Venezuela | The UN report and several countries question the election result in Venezuela

Venezuela|The decision not to publish poll-by-poll results is unprecedented in modern democratic elections, the report says.

of Venezuela Election Commission (CNE) did not show enough openness and honesty in handling the results of the country’s presidential election, UN election experts say in their report published on Tuesday local time.

CNE announced the sitting president at the end of July Nicolás Maduro won the election with 52 percent of the vote, but the result has been widely questioned both in Venezuela and outside the country.

Venezuela’s opposition says its candidate by Edmundo González won the election overwhelmingly. The opposition has published voting data online, based on which González would be the clear winner of the election.

Election Commission has yet to release a detailed breakdown of the election result despite growing international pressure.

Venezuela’s foreign ministry said Tuesday local time that it “absolutely rejects” the UN report.

Venezuela’s electoral commission CNE had invited four UN election experts to monitor the vote and report their findings to the UN Secretary General. According to the report, CNE had initially cooperated with UN experts, but after the voting ended, the experts were no longer able to meet with the election authorities.

According to the report, the panel, which was not intended to be an election observation delegation, plans to continue remotely monitoring the election process, and especially any complaints that may follow.