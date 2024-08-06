Venezuela, the testimony of the entrepreneur Stefano Versace

For years, the Western left has been turning a blind eye to atrocious dictatorships. It does not condemn regimes like the Cuban and Venezuelan ones. But now we can no longer pretend nothing is happening. After the electoral fraud that led to the victory of Nicolás Madurothe authoritarian socialist president of Venezuela who according to independent counts actually lost the election by a wide margin, the world is reacting. To tell us something more, an Italian entrepreneur who married a Venezuelan. Stefano Versace, the king of ice cream made in Italy who has opened 31 ice cream shops in America.



Stefano, how is the situation after the elections?

The situation is very tense because the government is ruled by a dictator who does not recognize the results of the elections and persists in claiming that he won when the whole world now has proof of his inexorable defeat.

How can the opposition say it won?

The opposition, led by María Corina Machado and the presidential candidate in the elections of last July 28 Edmundo González, imagining an epilogue of this kind, collected 81.7% of the acta electorales (the results printed in each polling station) and published them on a server to which everyone has access. UN, EU, OAS, USA, Carter Center, presidents of other countries. Everyone.

And how does the government defend itself?

He cannot do it because he shows “las actas” (minutes) ed.) confirms Gonzalez’s victory. Then he says he doesn’t need to do it. But the constitution obliges him to publish the acts within 48 hours and a week has already passed.

What is the situation now?

Gonzalez and Maria Corina Machado (the leader of the movement that Maduro has disabled for fear of being defeated) have obtained the recognition of many foreign states including the USA, Germany and Italy. And with this recognition they will be able to ask for foreign help that will no longer be a military invasion, but support for a country that is undergoing a real coup d’état.

How are Venezuelans reacting?

Demonstrations have been organized all over the world in support of Edmondo Gonzales and Maria Corina Machado so that their electoral success is recognized and they can finally govern, giving a better future to Venezuela. In Venezuela, on the other hand, protests have begun that have brought millions of people to the streets to ask Maduro to recognize defeat and abandon the government palace.

It is emblematic that for the first time the statues of Chavez and the symbols of this dictatorship have been destroyed, a completely unprecedented fact in 25 years of Chavismo.

How does the government react to these protests?

With the only weapon that dictatorships have, the ferocious violent and bloody repression. People are taken from their homes just because their cell phones contain images or chats against the government, they are taken to concentration camps, tortured and subjected to forced labor. Maduro, who in 12 years has never built even one hospital, has given the order to build two special maximum security prisons.

What will be the next step?

Maria Corina Machado and Edmondo Gonzales must continue their diplomatic work because, however bloody this government is, a bridge of dialogue must be maintained, even if with little hope.

The Venezuelan people, on the other hand, have every right to rebel and are not required to act with diplomacy, indeed we have seen in recent days how even in Bangladesh an exasperated and united people can succeed in overthrowing a dictatorship.

One thing is certain. It took the Venezuelan people 25 years to get to this point in history. Now they are one step away from realizing their dream of returning to being a free and prosperous country. If Maduro thinks that with violence and repression he can control an enraged and combative people, the only thing he gets is more blood shed in the streets, but the result will not change. Venezuela is returning to being free.