Paris is the scene of the new meeting between the two political facets of Venezuela, sponsored by Emmanuel Macron and accompanied by the presidents of Argentina and Colombia. The path towards dialogue, historically plagued with failures, could give better results with renewed interest from the international community, which sees Venezuela as an option in the face of Europe’s energy crisis.

The Venezuelan opposition and the government of Nicolás Maduro once again sat down to talk at the table. It happened within the framework of the Paris Forum for Peace, where France hosted the meeting between the ruling party and the opposition to bring positions closer together in the peace talks, which so far have accumulated more frustrations than progress.

Accompanying Jorge Rodríguez, president of the Venezuelan Parliament, and Gerardo Blyde, Guaidó’s negotiator, were Gustavo Petro and Alberto Fernández, presidents of Colombia and Argentina, respectively.

At the table where the French, Norwegian, Argentine, Venezuelan government and the Venezuelan opposition intervene to revitalize the Mexican table and the Venezuelan political agreement I proposed unblocking and general amnesty and a coexistence pact for the elections and after them. pic.twitter.com/mvwbFzXo3f – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) November 11, 2022



Despite the fact that neither Maduro nor Guaidó’s side have made statements or detailed the issues, the international representatives led by Emmanuel Macron reported that Friday’s meetings were “a greater rapprochement” between the parties and that it should allow the resumption of the colloquia in Mexico.

However, they clarified that the dates to return to the tables in Mexico City are an exclusive matter for Venezuelan actors.

Through a statement they also stressed that the meeting revolved around the holding of elections in 2024, the release of prisoners for political reasons and democratic reinstatement.

The process will continue with the support of the foreign ministers of France, Colombia, Argentina and Norway, present at the Forum with the Norwegian Foreign Minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, assured sources from the Argentine delegation.

The influence of Petro and Fernández, whom Macron has highlighted for their efforts in Venezuelan reconciliation, is in tune with Latin America’s shift to the left. Recently, Bogotá has restored communication channels with Caracas by reopening its borders and reactivating direct flights between nations.

For its part, Buenos Aires has been, with the exception of the mandate of Mauricio Macri, a solid ally of Venezuela in this century. Under the leadership of Peronism (2003 – 2015 and 2019 to the present), the country has maintained a position relatively close to Hugo Chávez at the time and supported the legitimacy of Maduro in power.

The energy crisis spurs dialogue

According to some experts, the energy crisis that is hitting the world as a result of the war in Ukraine has caused the global North to look at the official Venezuelan government with different eyes. Despite the fact that most European Union countries recognized Juan Guaidó as president of the country at the time and do so to this day, positions towards Maduro have softened in recent months.

As a result of the lack of Russian gas for European countries, Venezuela is emerging as a potential energy ally with whom it is difficult to do business because of the sanctions imposed by the United States. However, the possibility of an agreement between the opposition and the government could pave the way.

Recently, United States media such as the Wall Street Journal warned that President Joe Biden will ease sanctions against Caracas to allow the exit of oil, pressured by the European Union.

The mined path of the peace talks

Attempts to start talks between the government and the opposition have a long history of failures.

The first episode dates from September 2016, at a time when calls for dismissal and political tension arose. A meeting was held in Caracas, which was attended by the Vatican, Spain, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

Despite the fact that Jorge Rodríguez gave an optimistic message where he assured that the ruling party was “committed” to the talks having “accurate and rapid results”, the early attempt was quickly frustrated.

In 2017 a new round took place, but in the Dominican Republic. Along with the Venezuelan parties were the Dominican President Danilo Medina and the former head of the Spanish Government, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

As a representative of the delegation of the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela before the dialogue, I participated in the V Paris Forum for Peace, France. We are convinced that the path of Vzla is dialogue, the suspension of all illegal sanctions and respect for the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/zgkK0Sutj3 – Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) November 11, 2022



Delcy Rodríguez, then president of the Constituent Assembly, had stressed that the “only way” for stability in Venezuela was dialogue, but that they could not let “imperial orders” impose the country’s agenda. The chapter concluded without setting a date for presidential elections and establishing an “indefinite recess.”

In 2019, the location was Barbados and the mediation came through Norway, but the result was inconsequential again after Maduro left the table due to the opposition’s support for the sanctions established by the United States.

In Mexico City, some time later, optimism grew after concrete advances and a series of agreements between the ruling party and the opposition. However, they returned to a standstill after the government requested to include Colombian-Venezuelan businessman Alex Saab, a man wanted in Washington on charges of money laundering, at the table.

With EFE and Reuters