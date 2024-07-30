Venezuela | The security forces used tear gas on those demonstrating against Maduro

Venezuela|The country is withdrawing its diplomats from seven countries that have demanded a review of the election results.

in Venezuela the country’s security forces have used tear gas on demonstrators who have taken to the streets to protest the president Nicolas Maduro alleged election victory. Some of the protesters responded by throwing stones at the security forces. This was stated by the journalists of the news agency AFP.

In the capital Caracas, thousands of people took to the streets on Monday to protest Maduro’s disputed election victory.

“It will fall, it will fall, this government will fall,” the protesters shouted.

Some of the protesters tore up and burned Maduro’s campaign posters from the streets.

Elections honesty and Maduro’s victory have been questioned by both the country’s opposition and many international bodies. Maduro has denied the criticism and claimed Venezuela was the target of a coup attempt.

The country announced on the night before Tuesday Finnish time that it was withdrawing its diplomats from seven Latin American countries that have questioned Maduro’s alleged election victory.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it does not accept the countries’ intervention in the matter or the statements made by them.

Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, which previously signed a statement calling for a full review of the election results with independent election observers, will be targeted.

The statement was also signed by Ecuador and Guatemala.

Poll has also attracted criticism in the United States, Britain and the countries of the European Union. China, Russia and Cuba have congratulated Maduro.

The Electoral Commission (CNE), considered loyal to Maduro, officially declared him president for a new six-year term on Monday. According to the Electoral Commission, Maduro won the opposition by Edmundo Gonzalez with 51.2 percent of the votes.

Leader of the Opposition Maria Corina Machado according to Gonzalez collected 70 percent of the votes.

Machado says he has access to election data covering more than 70 percent of the votes cast. According to him, this material clearly shows that the next president will be Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was chosen as the opposition candidate after Machado’s candidacy was blocked by pro-Maduro courts.

President of Panama Jose Raul Mulino believes that due to the disputed election result, more and more migrants from Venezuela are heading to the United States.

“I believe, although I hope I’m wrong, that the flow of Venezuelans will increase for an obvious reason,” Mulino said at a press conference.

“We must make the necessary decisions to protect their lives and provide passage for those who wish to immigrate to the United States,” he continued.

The Darien region, located on the border of Colombia and Panama, has become the main route through which Venezuelans and other migrants pass from South America to the United States. Despite the treacherous terrain and the dangerous criminal gangs operating in the area, more than half a million undocumented migrants passed through the area last year.

According to the Panamanian authorities, more than 200,000 people have made the dangerous journey this year.

After Maduro declared himself the election winner, Panama announced it was cutting diplomatic relations with Venezuela.