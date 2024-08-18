Venezuela | The opposition leader appeared from his hiding place, masked, in the middle of the show of force of thousands

Venezuela|Edmundo González Urrutia, who actually won the presidential election, was not seen at the large demonstration.

From official authority Venezuelan opposition leader in hiding María Corina Machado appeared in public on Saturday, as thousands of supporters gathered in the capital Caracas to defend the electoral victory achieved by the sitting president Nicolás Maduro has forged in favor.

Machado waved the Venezuelan flag in the middle of the crowd from a truck that the authorities, according to the opposition, confiscated after the event.

“We will not leave the streets!” Machado declared according to the news agency AFP.

El País newspaper told Machado arrived practically in disguise, hiding his face in the hood of his hoodie, without anyone knowing exactly where he came from.

Opposition supporters gathered in Caracas on Saturday.

of Venezuela presidential elections were held on July 28. The electoral commission, which is on the government’s leash, claimed that Maduro defeated the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutian by about 52–43 percent, but the election board has not offered more precise figures from the polling stations to support the result.

The opposition, on the other hand, has been able to obtain extensive polling station-specific results, based on which González received more than twice as many votes as Maduro and won by approximately 67-30 percent.

González had been selected as the opposition candidate, because the court had sentenced Machado to suspension from office for obvious political reasons.

Maduro has called for the arrest of González and Machado on the grounds of an “attempted coup”. Venezuela’s chief prosecutor, an ally of Maduro Tarek William Saab started a criminal investigation of González and Machado after they had called on the armed forces to move away from Maduro in support of the people.

González was last seen in public on July 30.

“He would hide in a cave. And he is preparing his escape from Venezuela. Edmundo González Urrutia will take the money and go to Miami,” Maduro claimed, according to AFP, at his own public meeting at the presidential palace on Saturday.

Maduro’s the socialist party has ruled Venezuela since 1999, and he himself since 2013. The ruling party has previously rigged elections in their favor, for example, by denying the candidacy of the most popular representatives of the opposition, but this is the first time that the ruling party has simply falsified the election result.

The possible change of power also has great international significance, because Venezuela has the world’s largest proven oil reserves and the collapse of its economy has driven seven million Venezuelans abroad.

The major Latin American countries led by left-wing presidents, Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, have tried to negotiate a solution to the political crisis in Venezuela that would persuade Maduro to step down, for example by guaranteeing him immunity from prosecution.

There has been talk of the possibility of new elections and a power-sharing deal, but neither idea so far seems to have satisfied Maduro, who claims to have won the election, nor the opposition leaders, who know they won the election.