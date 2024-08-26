Almost a month after the presidential elections in Venezuela, the country, already under high tensions, is experiencing an unprecedented political crisis. This election, expected since 2018, was held in a particularly uncertain context, marked by the invalidation of the candidacy of the opposition leader, María Corina Machado, and the rejection of the electoral observation mission of the European Union, despite being provided for in the Barbados agreement.

Since the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Nicolás Maduro’s victory on 28 July 2024, calls for respect for electoral integrity have multiplied both in Venezuela and abroad. The situation in the country is extremely tense and human rights violations continue to increase. The repression is said to have caused around thirty deaths and nearly 2,400 arrests, including that of four journalists accused of “terrorism”. Attacks on freedom of expression took on a new dimension at the beginning of August, with the suspension of the social network X, accused of having orchestrated an attempted “criminal cyber-fascist coup”. These repressive measures have reinforced the strong suspicions of fraud weighing on the elections.

While Maduro’s regime has the support of Russia, China, Cuba and Iran, most of the international community contested the results, including Latin American leaders historically close to Maduro, such as Presidents Lula in Brazil and Petro in Colombia, and López Obrador in Mexico. Under pressure, Maduro referred the task of confirming the election to Venezuela’s Supreme Court, whose independence and impartiality are questioned. Unsurprisingly, the Court upheld his re-election.

No decision can replace popular sovereignty. The publication of the minutes is the only guarantee of respect for electoral integrity. Nicolás Maduro is trying to buy time, as he knows how to do, by repressing and discrediting the opposition. He is also counting on the exhaustion of the international community, overwhelmed by the geopolitical context marked by the war in Ukraine and the Middle East, and on the wait-and-see attitude of the United States due to the upcoming presidential elections.

We must not allow history to repeat itself. If the current situation continues, four million Venezuelans could join the 7.7 million who have already left their country, destabilizing the entire region. Almost a month after the elections, let us not allow Venezuela to fall into oblivion. The Venezuelan people need the international community more than ever to restore democracy.

I deplore the fact that the political class in France has not been unanimous in condemning the actions and repression of the Maduro regime, and that Mélenchon continues to support it. In the current context, it is necessary for all of us to support the legitimate aspirations of the Venezuelan people for democracy and freedom. That is why I will submit a resolution to the French Parliament calling for the full publication of the election results, respect for the vote of the Venezuelan people and the restoration of the rule of law in Venezuela. This fight must unite us all. I invite elected representatives of all political tendencies who care about democracy to support this resolution and to submit similar resolutions in their parliaments.

Eléonore Caroit She is a member of parliament for the French people of Latin America and the Caribbean and vice-president of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the French National Assembly.

