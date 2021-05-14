The Venezuelan Justice notified this Friday the executive embargo of the newspaper El Nacional as part of the compensation for “moral damage” of more than 13 million dollars ordered by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), after a lawsuit from number two of the chavismo, Diosdado Cabello.

“I report that in the afternoon, the competent courts, within the process of my claim to El Nacional, have executed the measures for the posting of posters and notification of executive embargo and the process of payment of compensation has begun,” he wrote. Cabello on his Twitter account.

Miguel H. Otero, editor-in-chief of the newspaper El Nacional, reported that the newspaper building was taken. “Attention: At this moment a judge surrounded by national guards has taken over the El Nacional building to seize everything,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

With information from EFE