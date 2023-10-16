Caracas (AFP) – The Government and the opposition of Venezuela announced this Monday that they will resume the political negotiation process with a meeting in Barbados in which the United States will also participate, with an interest more linked to migration and the economy.

The talks – which begin on Tuesday in Bridgetown – take place shortly after an agreement between Nicolás Maduro and Washington despite not formally recognizing him as president, and days before the opposition primary elections.

The parties reported in a statement their decision to “restart the dialogue and negotiation process, facilitated by Norway, with the aim of reaching a political agreement.”

The US State Department welcomed the announcement and expressed that it “will continue its efforts to unite the international community in support of a negotiation process led by Venezuela,” according to a note sent to AFP.

Disqualifications

The talks, which until now had taken place in Mexico, began in August 2021 but in October of that year they were suspended after the extradition to the United States of businessman Alex Saab, accused of money laundering and accused of being Maduro’s front man.

They were briefly resumed, but in November 2022 there was a new rupture after the Maduro government conditioned the dialogue on the disbursement of $3 billion of frozen Venezuelan funds abroad and administered by the United Nations.

Experts estimate that a first agreement may emerge from the meeting in Barbados in which, in exchange for making sanctions more flexible, the opposition primaries on October 22 will be allowed, an electoral schedule will be drawn up for 2024, political prisoners will be released and, the most At the top of the agenda, lifting political disqualifications is being studied.

President Nicolás Maduro shows the agreement signed between his delegation and the opposition in Mexico in 2021 © YURI CORTEZ / AFP/Archives

María Corina Machado, the favorite in the internal elections that will define Maduro’s rival, in theory cannot run for president because she has been disqualified for 15 years.

“It is unlikely that the disqualifications will be resolved, but the Maduro government would leave the door open to decide on them in the future, probably pointing out that those disqualified can appeal the measure before the Supreme Court of Justice,” Mariano de Alba explained to AFP. , senior advisor to the International Crisis Group.

Petroleum

The US government – which has a direct channel with Maduro – has relaxed the energy embargo imposed in 2019 with licenses that allow some oil companies such as the giant Chevron to operate.

And he insists that agreements for next year’s elections would help lift more of the punitive measures. Crude oil prices fell even this Monday due to the expectation of sanctions relief in exchange for competitive elections with international observation.

US officials plan to travel to Barbados and meet “in the next few hours” with representatives of both delegations, according to US state media Voice of America.

“What most influences the United States’ effort to seek an agreement is trying to stop Venezuelan migration, but energy interest is also present,” estimated De Alba.

Washington agreed on October 5 with the Maduro government “for the direct repatriation” of undocumented Venezuelans, in the face of a growing increase in migration in that country, which has become a problem for President Joe Biden one year before the elections in the one who will seek re-election.

“The United States is interested in normalizing relations a little, not so much for political incentives, but more than anything for the benefit of its national interest, which is absolutely economic,” said political consultant Pablo Quintero.

María Corina Machado is the favorite to win the opposition primaries © Federico PARRA / AFP/Archives

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who tried to revive the talks in April with a meeting on Venezuela that brought together 20 countries, for his part applauded this new meeting, which opens “a channel of dialogue to overcome the political conflicts in the brother country “.

The Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, visiting Caracas, also celebrated the dialogue.