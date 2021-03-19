Venezuela launches a brand new ticket. It marks a million bolívares on its front but, on the back, Venezuelans wonder what do you buy with it and they respond forcefully: hardly anything. It seems doomed to pay for the bread or the tickets of the group before falling into the notebooks of collectors.

“With a million, here in Venezuela, you don’t buy anything, not even a piece of candy,” explains with some frustration, Francelys Orellana, a housewife from Caracas who doesn’t even bother to calculate that that bill can be exchanged for about 50 cents. dollar.

Corn flour, basic in the Venezuelan diet, since arepas are made with it, “is almost two million”, so Orellana asks in an annoyed tone “what is a million dollar bill going to do?”

Pure ticket. Inflation is rampant in the Venezuela of Nicolás Maduro. Photo: EFE

Eight zero amputees

Only a few minutes had passed since the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) announced the new issue, when users of social networks exploded in irony when they recalled that eight zeros had already been erased from the bolivar in two currency reconversions.

In reality, the bolivar inflation buried him in 2008, when it was still not completely out of control, with a conversion that eliminated three zeros from the currency and gave birth to the bolívar fuerte. This was little more than wishful thinking, as hyperinflation ended him a decade later.

In 2018, and already with Nicolás Maduro as president, a new conversion gave birth to the current sovereign bolivar after eliminating him another five zeros.

For this reason, the new ticket was received with scathing comments on the networks. Officially it is one million, but for the skeptical Venezuelans who do not forget the other eight zeros, it is actually a hundred trillion bill of bolivars without surnames.

New banknotes of 200,000, 500,000 and one million bolivars in Venezuela.

“With the new issue, inflation and the cost of living should skyrocket,” explains Julio Rivas, a mechanic who has the issue of other monetary cones fresh in his mind.

It is harder for him to find in his memory what to buy with the new ticket. He stops and reflects before saying that “it would be two farmers“-two small loaves of bread- what he could buy but he does not hesitate to affirm that he does not believe that” this new ticket issue will bring good results because if you look at it, the value of the current dollar is almost two million.

An estimated life of six months

The economist Asdrúbal Oliveros, director of Ecoanalítica, comments that the useful life of the banknote will depend “on the inflation numbers”, which is estimated to close 2021 with “an annual rate that may be in the order of 1,200 and 1,500%”.

“(The ticket) can last a maximum of 6 months and it would even imply having to use a significant amount of tickets to simply pay for the (bus) ticket,” he calculates.

People shop at a fruit and vegetable sale in Caracas. Photo: EFE

It is therefore about 180 days before inflation and devaluation make the brand new banknote useless again and its use in favor of the dollar is postponed again, the currency in which most transactions are made in Venezuela today. .

“However, I believe that (this new issuance) is an intermediate step that the Maduro government is taking before going towards a process of currency reconversion, that is, eliminating zeros from our currency again so that transactions can be facilitated,” he highlights Oliveros, who thinks they can remove five or six more zeros in that process.

Of course, in his opinion, the new plan may lead to the creation of an “entirely digital” economy, in which “the Government is going to issue fewer and fewer tickets.”

That is to say, that this million dollar bill, which arrives accompanied by two younger and forgotten siblings, those of 200,000 and 500,000, “give the sovereign bolivar a short extension” before it is also buried.

“That’s not going to be enough for anything”

While Oliveros calculates the date for the next funeral Of the Venezuelan currency, on the street they are even more skeptical, neither in the popular areas nor in the more affluent do they believe that the bombastic bill will have a long life.

“No, that is not even good for buying a kilo of mandarins, that is not going to be enough for anything,” explains Zenaida Ramírez, a merchant who runs her business on the street.

The corridor of a pharmacy in Caracas. Photo: EFE

In principle, it might seem that a million would serve a saleswoman like her to tackle one of the great problems of transactional dollarization, the circulation of small bills to give change when paid with the US currency.

However, Ramírez leaves no opportunity even to ask: “It only serves to bring us problems, because when a client comes to change the ticket, we don’t have change. It will bring problems for all of us.”

One million, or one hundred billion in the minds of almost all Venezuelans, which only buys many problems and a privileged space in the history of collectors.

The author is a journalist for EFE

