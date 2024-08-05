Venezuela | The EU cannot recognize Maduro’s alleged victory in the Venezuelan presidential election

Venezuela|In its statement, the Council of the European Union calls on the Venezuelan authorities to end arbitrary arrests and release political prisoners.

European the union cannot recognize the president of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro victory in his country’s presidential election, as Venezuela’s election authorities have not released official voting data. The Council of the European Union announced the matter on Sunday.

In its statement, the Council referred to the results announced by Venezuelan authorities on Friday, according to which Maduro won the election. The statement emphasizes that efforts to delay the publication of official voting data only increase doubts about the credibility of the results.

Maduro’s alleged victory in the presidential elections held a week ago has been widely disputed both in Venezuela and abroad. Several South and Central American countries and the United States have recognized the opposition candidate by Edmundo Gonzalez the real winner of the election.

Instead, the EU has refrained from recognizing Gonzalez as the election winner.

“Copies of the election voting records published by the opposition and verified by several independent organizations show that Edmundo Gonzalez appears to have won the presidential election with a significant majority,” the EU said in a recent statement.

The EU said that for this reason it demanded more independent verification of voting data and hoped that this would be done by an internationally known operator if possible.

The opposition is published by online voting data covering more than 80 percent of the votes cast. Based on the website’s information, Gonzalez of the opposition would be the clear winner of the election.

The EU demands an end to repression

Venezuelans have taken to the streets for several days to protest Maduro’s alleged victory. Maduro’s supporters have also shown their opinion. Non-governmental organization Forum Penal has reported 11 people dead in the protests.

According to Maduro, around 2,000 people have been arrested. He has also said that his administration is preparing two prisons classified as the highest security category for those arrested during the protests.

In a statement on Sunday, the EU called on the Venezuelan authorities to stop arbitrary arrests, as well as repression and violent rhetoric against members of the opposition and civil society. The statement also called for the release of political prisoners.

Several countries have demanded the publication of voting data. On Saturday, the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Holland, Poland, Portugal and Spain demanded this in their joint statement. According to them, the publication of voting data is a necessity to recognize the will of the Venezuelan people.

Pope Francis for his part, on Sunday called on all parties in Venezuela to “seek the truth” and avoid violence.