Venezuela | The death toll from the Venezuelan landslide rose to 50

Dozens of people are still missing after a landslide in Venezuela last weekend.

in Venezuela the number of victims of the landslide that happened a week ago has increased. According to local authorities, there were 50 confirmed deaths on Friday local time. Ten people were still missing.

President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro said earlier this week that the death toll could rise to a hundred. Those trapped under the landslide have been searched for by both ordinary people and thousands of policemen, soldiers and other professionals.

The landslide occurred in the central part of the country in the small town of Las Tejerias, where heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks.

Vice president Delcy Rodriguez has said that a month’s worth of rain fell in the area in just eight hours. According to Rodriguez, more than 300 houses were destroyed and hundreds more were damaged in the landslide.

According to experts, the storm was exacerbated by the La Nina phenomenon prevailing in the region and Hurricane Julia, which caused deaths in Central America.