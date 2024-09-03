Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Venezuela | The court issued an arrest warrant for the opposition presidential candidate in Venezuela

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 3, 2024
in World Europe
Venezuela | The court issued an arrest warrant for the opposition presidential candidate in Venezuela
According to the Venezuelan opposition, Gonzalez was the real winner of the July election.

in Venezuela the court has issued an arrest warrant for the opposition leader From Edmundo Gonzalezwho, according to the opposition, was the real winner of the July presidential elections in Venezuela.

According to the prosecutor’s office, which informed about the arrest warrant, Gonzalez is suspected of serious crimes.

The Supreme Court of Venezuela has declared the president to be ruling the country in an authoritarian manner Nicolas Maduro won the disputed presidential election. The Supreme Court is considered loyal to the Maduro regime.

