“We have tried to file complaints with the Prosecutor’s Office to find out where my father Williams Davila is, but they are not receiving them. It seems that human rights are only active from Monday to Friday, even if the violations have no timetable. #FreeAWilliamsDavila”. This is the message posted on social media by William Davila Valeri, son of Venezuelan opposition politician Williams Davila, arrested in Caracas shortly after giving an interview to the Adnkronos agency in which he appealed to the Italian government to support the request for transparency in the electoral process in his country.

