Again teachers, teachers and unions take to the streets this Monday in Venezuela to demand wage increases. Today a public worker earns between 7 and 30 dollars a month.

The basic food basket costs about 400 dollars a month according to estimates by private organizations, since the official figures in the country are not published by the government.

For this Monday, members of the medical and nursing unions, who last week denounced threats by security agencies, will join the protest – which will take place simultaneously in several cities.

#23Jan At 09:35 AM, the hardened Basic Education and University teachers together with other sectors prepare for the mother of the marches in San Juan de Los Morros. The threats were useless, without buses and without anyone forcing them we are making history. pic.twitter.com/VxvSxnZoL6 — Gricelda Sánchez (@grisisanch) January 23, 2023

The teachers insist that if they do not reach an agreement they will go to a definitive national strike, as they allege that they are already in one because they cannot go to the classrooms because they do not have money to go to the schools.

In some schools, classes are only being taught three days a week, Gricelda Sánchez, representative of the union, assured EL TIEMPO.

The protests were called today to commemorate 65 years of the return to democracy in the country.

Chavismo in the street

For its part, Chavismo has also summoned the streets to face these demonstrations and in rejection of the sanctions imposed by the United States.

Last week, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez assured that these protests were being promoted from the US.

The labor minister, Francisco Torrealba, assured that the sanctions made it impossible to attend to the workers’ claims.

Both demonstrations will try to reach the center of the city.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS