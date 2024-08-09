“I demand the release of political dissidents detained in Venezuela“. This was written in a post on X by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, while around 2,200 people have been arrested in the country since the disputed vote of 28 July. Among them is Williams Davila, a Venezuelan politician and current member of the National Assembly for the Democratic Action party, who ended up in prison a few hours after giving an interview to Adnkronos. “We continue to follow the developments through the Task Force that I have activated at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – adds Tajani in the post -. We are working in coordination with our partners so that Venezuela can finally return to being a free country“.