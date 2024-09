Chilean President Gabriel Boric made harsh criticisms of electoral fraud in Venezuela in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday (24) | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLGA FEDOROVA

The Venezuelan government has suspended commercial air operations with Chile for an indefinite period, a source from the Ministry of Transport told EFE on Wednesday (25).

According to a bulletin issued by the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (Inac), linked to the Ministry of Transport, “commercial air transport operations of passengers to and from the Republic of Chile are suspended”, although the reason is not explained.

The suspension came a day after Chilean President Gabriel Boric, in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, called the Venezuelan government a “dictatorship,” accusing it of trying to “steal” the July 28 elections, in which dictator Nicolás Maduro was proclaimed the winner by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

In this sense, Boric called for recognition of the “triumph” that the opposition coalition Plataforma Democrática Unida (PUD) claims its candidate, Edmundo González, had in the election.

The suspension of flights to Chile is in addition to the “temporary” suspension of air operations with Panama, the Dominican Republic and Peru, in effect since July 31 by order of the Venezuelan regime, in repudiation of what it defined as “interference by right-wing governments” in the presidential elections, the results of which are still unknown in detail.

