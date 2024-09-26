The Government of Venezuela suspended, for an undefined period, commercial air operations with Chile, a source from the Ministry of Transport informed Efe on Wednesday.

According to a NOTAM issued by the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC), attached to that State portfolio, “air commercial operations for passenger transport to and from the Republic of Chile are suspended,” without explaining the reason.

Gabriel Boric, President of Chile. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Authorities suspended operations a day after Chilean President Gabriel Boric, in his speech before the United Nations General Assembly, called the Venezuelan government a “dictatorship,” whom he accused of trying to “steal” the July 28 elections, in which Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

In this regard, Boric called for the recognition of “the victory” that the majority of anti-Chavez supporters – grouped in the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – claim their standard-bearer, Edmundo González Urrutia, obtained by a wide margin.

The suspension of flights with Chile is added to the “temporary” cessation of air operations with Panama, the Dominican Republic and Peru, in force since July 31 by order of the Venezuelan Executive, in rejection of “the interference of right-wing governments” in the presidential elections, the results of which are still unknown in detail.

Photograph provided by Prensa Miraflores of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Photo:EFE Share

The president of the Venezuelan Association of Airlines (ALAV), Marisela de Loaiza, recently told Efe that the suspension with Panama, the Dominican Republic and Peru It is a “political” measure with which the oil-producing country reduced its international connectivity by 54%.

Of the 181 international flights per week that existed before the measure, there were 83 left, that is, 98 fewer, which equates to about 15,000 weekly seats that are no longer available, according to the association.

The Chilean government on Wednesday expressed regret over the decision of its Venezuelan counterpart to suspend direct flights between the two countries.

“This is a unilateral decision that once again puts nearly 800,000 Venezuelans residing in our country in a vulnerable situation. It is an unjustified action that we regret,” said a spokesperson for the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a brief message.