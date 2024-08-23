Court says Edmundo González could face sanctions for failing to appear at stages of the investigation process

The TSJ (Supreme Court of Justice) of Venezuela decided this Thursday (22.Aug.2024) not to release the electoral records of the July 28 elections, which confirmed the re-election of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left).

The court also said that opposition candidate Edmundo González (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right) could face sanctions for failing to appear at stages of the investigation process.

The president of the court, Caryslia Rodriguez, announced the decision after receiving the electoral documents from the CNE (National Electoral Council) on August 5 for investigation. According to her, the lawsuit had “supported by records issued by machines and total coincidence with databases”.

“This chamber declares, based on the expertise carried out, and based on the report prepared by national and international experts, in an unquestionable manner, the validity of the electoral material examined and validates the results of the presidential elections”, declared the president of the court.

The TSJ resolution frustrated several sectors, including the Venezuelan opposition and part of the international community, who called for greater clarity and the release of the minutes for independent verification of the results.

The opposition, led by Maria Corina Machado, claims that the minutes indicate a clear victory for candidate Edmundo González against Maduro.

International observers from the UN (United Nations) and the Carter Center supported the opposition’s allegations of a lack of credibility in the result released by the CNE, which is directly linked to the Venezuelan government.