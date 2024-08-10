He Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) announced on Saturday that it will review the documents submitted by political organizations and former candidates to make a decision at the end of the “validation” process for the July 28 elections, whose official result confirmed the victory of President Nicolás Maduro despite allegations of fraud.

According to the criteria of

“The judges of this Electoral Chamber are engaged in the expert examination of all the material submitted – physical and digital – regarding the massive cyber attack that the National Electoral Council (CNE) was subjected to,” said the president of the court, Chavista Caryslia Rodríguez, before the diplomatic corps accredited in the country, who stressed that the decision taken will be “unappealable.”

The magistrates of this Electoral Chamber are engaged in the expert examination of all the material submitted – in physical and digital form – regarding the massive cyber attack that the CNE was subjected to.

The judge recalled that The candidate of the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), Edmundo González Urrutia, was the only one of the ten candidates who did not appear before the TSJ for this process -requested by Maduro-, since he considers that the body will act in favor of Chavismo in the face of allegations of electoral fraud.

Rodriguez said that the investigation “will be carried out by highly qualified and suitable personnel” who will work with the “highest technical standards,” although he did not provide any details in this regard, nor did he estimate the time this process will take.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks outside the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) on Wednesday in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo:EFE Share

He reiterated that the CNE – which has not yet published the disaggregated results of the election, contrary to what its own schedule established – went to the TSJ to “timely record all the requirements related to the electoral process.”

In addition, Representatives of the 38 political parties that competed in the presidential elections attended the meetings scheduled by the magistrates, which took place between Wednesday and Friday and concluded with the appearance of Maduro, who claims to be facing a “cyber coup” to disavow his victory at the polls.

The president of the Supreme Court stressed that neither González Urrutia nor the PUD – who claim to have won the elections by a wide margin – submitted “any electoral material”, since the coalition insists that itThe TSJ is incompetent to address this issue, which – they claim – should be clarified by the CNE with the publication of the disaggregated results.

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. Photo:AFP Share

The TSJ -controlled by judges close to Chavez- is working to “produce the final sentence” in response to an appeal filed by Maduro -which is not public- and this decision “will have the character of res judicata” and “obligatory compliance,” added Rodriguez.

The Carter Center, which participated as an observer in the elections, said it has no evidence that the CNE was hacked and that these elections cannot be considered democratic because they did not meet established standards, a statement that the government sees as a show of support for the “coup d’état.”