The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Yván Gil, expressed that the meeting between the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, and the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, held this Monday (29), in Brasília, was a victory. , with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations, resumed in January, after four years of suspension.

“Victory for our peoples!”, said the chancellor on Twitter, where he shared a video that shows the two heads of state minutes after talking to the press after a private meeting at the Planalto Palace.

Gil assured that the meeting was held to “strengthen bilateral relations”, the day before a summit of South American leaders convened by Lula, in which Maduro will participate, “to resume cooperation and dialogue in the region”.

Maduro affirmed today, together with Lula, that his country is ready to participate in the construction of a new “fraternal and solidary” South America.

“Ideological” siege

He said that Venezuela has been the object in recent years of an “ideological” siege mounted by the global extreme right in recent years, but guaranteed that “it has resisted” and is ready to “work on building a new map of regional cooperation” .

The Venezuelan dictator took advantage of the summit to make his first visit to Brasília since 2015, when Dilma Rousseff was in government.

Relations between the two countries, suspended since 2019, were resumed with Lula’s return to the Presidency in January.

Last Friday, the two nations reaffirmed their willingness to advance in the “renewed stage” of relations, through a telephone conversation between Gil and Chancellor Mauro Vieira.